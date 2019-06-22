Transport hubs now required to provide free internet, clean restrooms

OWNERS of land transportation hubs are now being required to provide free internet access and clean sanitary facilities to passengers.

Republic Act 11311, which seeks to improve land transportation terminals, stations, stops, rest areas as well as roll-on roll-off (RORO) terminals, was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on April 17. A copy of it was released Wednesday, June 19, by Malacañang.

Under the law, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, in coordination with the Department of Transportation, is mandated to ensure that free internet is provided at land transport hubs.

Owners, operators and administrators of land transport terminals, stations, stops, rest areas and RORO terminals are required to improve their facilities through the provision of clean sanitary facilities as well as separate lactation stations for breastfeeding mothers.

Restrooms must be separated for persons with disabilities, male, and female passengers. These facilities should also have adequate ventilation and lighting, running water supply, flush system, toilet seat with cover, lavatory with toilet paper, mirror, soap, hand dryer and door lock, waste bin and exclusive space for diaper changing.

Land transport hub owners are barred by law from collecting fees for the use of regular sanitary facilities. To avail themselves of the free use of sanitary facilities, passengers just have to show the paid bus ticket for the day.

Failure to comply will result in being fined with the amount of P5,000 each day of violation and another P5,000 each day of collecting fees from passengers for the use of the facilities. The penalty will be meted as well to those who will fail to establish a lactation station.

The fines are subject to review by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board every five years.