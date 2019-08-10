US Homeland Security lifts security alert on NAIA

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rescinded the public notice it issued on the security conditions at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

A news release on Thursday, August 8 said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan has ordered “effective immediately, rescission of the Public Notice regarding security conditions at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines (MNL) issued in December.”

This development comes after the December 27, 2018 notice that alerted travelers that NAIA failed to “adequately implement and maintain international security standards and recommended practices.”

Since then, the Philippine government has cooperated to improve the airport’s security operations.

“Both the Manila International Airport Authority and the Government of the Philippines civil aviation security authorities have demonstrated they are willing to work toward sustaining those improvements,” the DHS said.

Thursday’s announcement notes that the U.S. State Department has provided $5 million to help fund airport security improvements through training and technology at the Manila airport.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided aviation security advisors to help the Philippine government implement other corrective measures for the airport’s security.

“DHS and TSA remain committed to working with the Government of the Philippines to help ensure a strong security posture at MNL and enhance global aviation security,” the release added.