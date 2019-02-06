Study: Filipinos spend 10 hours a day online, the most in the world

Philippines also tops most time spent on social media

A new report revealed that people in the Philippines spent more time on the internet than any other country in the world in 2018.

The annual Digital 2019 report, created by social media platforms and agencies, We Are Social and Hootsuite, found that those in the Philippines spent an average of 10 hours and two minutes online, an increase from the nine hours and 29 minutes spent per day in the year prior.

The average amount of time spent worldwide clocked in at six hours and 42 minutes per day, with Japan spending the least amount of time online with just three hours and 45 minutes spent per day.

Taking a closer look at usage, the Philippines topped other countries when it came to time spent using the internet in front of a desktop or laptop computer. Compared to the global average of three hours and 28 minutes, the Philippines clocked in five hours and four minutes per day.

The Philippines also — perhaps unsurprisingly — surpassed other countries when it came to social media use, with 99 percent of internet users in the country on at least one type of social media platform. This, compared to the global average of 58 percent.

Also having 99 percent social media penetration were Malaysia, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Holding the highest numbers in social media use, spending an average of four hours and 12 minutes on social media—approximately double the global average of two hours and 16 minutes.

The time was slightly higher than the previous year which recorded an average of three hours and 57 minutes among Philippine social media users.

According to the report, the number of social media users in the Philippines grew from 67 million to 76 million. Facebook was also unsurprisingly the social media platform of choice with 75 million Philippine users on it.

But on the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing social media platform Instagram, users in the Philippines faired lower than the global average with only 14-percent of people aged 13 years old and older using the platform.