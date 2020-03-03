Frequently asked questions about the 2020 Census

(Reading Time: 4 minutes)

Question: What is the census?

Answer: The Census is a survey, conducted every 10 years, that collects data from people residing in the United States. In the first part of 2020, you will be asked to answer the Census questionnaire, which will determine the number of people residing in your household by April 1. Responding to the 2020 Census will provide an opportunity to shape the future of your community.

Q: Why do you need to respond to the census?

A: The data collected from the 2020 Census will be used to distribute billions of dollars in funds annually for important public services such as roads, schools, hospitals and clinics, healthcare, fire and emergency services, and hundreds of other programs. From the 2020 Census date, local leaders may access important information to make important decisions in building community centers, opening of businesses, and planning for the future. The data will also determine how many representatives for the Congress will be elected by each state, and used to draw boundaries for each district. In short, your answer will be essential in shaping your and your children’s future.

Q: Do I need to respond to the census?

A: The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, and your participation is a way for you to fulfill your responsibility as a citizen. Your response is required by law.

Q: Do all individuals in the household need to answer the form?

S: No, only one accomplished questionnaire for each household (including all persons in the house) needs to be submitted.

Q: How can I participate in the census?

A: In March 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Census will send instructions to each household (including all persons in the house) on how to respond to the 2020 Census. You will be asked to answer simple questions about the persons, including children, living in your house by April 1.

Q: How many and what are the questions that will be asked from me?

A: The census form will ask the following questions:

How many persons are living or staying in your house by April 1, 2020.

If you own the house or are renting

Gender of each person living in the house.

Age of each person living in the house.

To determine whether a person in each household is of Hispanic, Latin or Spanish heritage.

Relationship of the people living the house to the person who will answer the form.

Q: What questions will not be asked?

A: The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank and credit card numbers, money or donation, or anything in connection with a political party. The Census 2020 will never ask you about your economic standing.

Q: When you I respond to the census?

A: Beginnning March 2020, every household will receive an invitation to participate. Make sure to respond as soon as you receive the letter. If you will not respond, a representative from your community will come to your house in May and June 2020 to help you in answering the form.

Q: Who should be counted?

A: The census counts all persons living in the United State, including:

All children in the household. This includes children not related to you, but stays in your house most of the time, newborns, even those still in the hospital by April 1.

Those temporarily staying, including workers, students from other countries, and employees deployed by other countries.

Those who are documented residents.

Q: Should I respond to it if I’m not a citizen?

A: Yes, all persons residing in the United State must be counted by April 1, 2020.

Q: Will my information be safe?

A: It is mandated by law that the U.S. Bureau of Census to protect all your personal information and keep it confidential, and only use your answers to collect data for statistics. The U.S. Bureau of Census cannot release any information on the individual, the household, or business, not even law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Bureau of Census employees took a lifelong oath under the commitment to confidentiality to use all data responsibly and keep them confidential.

Q: Will the questionnaire be available in my local language?

A: The census questionnaire will be available in your language online. You will also receive the questionnaire through phone, and instructions and other materials in your local language will also be available.

Q: Who will be the interviewer?

A: The interviewers will be community members who are assigned by the U.S. Bureau of Census in collecting date. They will be given official identification from the U.S. Bureau of Census.

Q: What if my address changes?

A: Use the address where you reside by April 1, 2020.

Q: Is this your first press briefing conducted for the Asian community for the 2020 Census?

A: While this is our first press event for the Asian American media for the 2020 Census, we have started coordinating with the media and pushing for public participation by the beginning of this year.

Q: Was this tagline translated from its English version “Shape Your Future. Start Here”?

A: The tagline was that a direct translation, but was adopted appropriately to culture, important and meaningful concept in languages that are not English.

Q: How will you use the taglines?

A: The platform will be included in the materials that will give information in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Census. This will be more apparent when the 2020 Census campaign is launched in January 2020. The creative platform will help guide the state, local communities, and non-profit organizations with their plans.

