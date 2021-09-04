Ask the DMV: What you need to know about new REAL ID rules

Do you have questions about REAL ID? The DMV has answers! Changes to the deadline, limited-time fee waivers, and a simplified application process have all been recently announced. Read below for details on how to get your REAL ID.

Q: I paid the fee to renew my driver’s license online last year, but offices were closed due to COVID-19, so I couldn’t get a REAL ID. Will I have to pay a fee again to upgrade to the REAL ID this year?

A: No! For a limited time, customers who have recently renewed a driver’s license or identification card that is not federally compliant will be able to upgrade to a REAL ID for free! If you paid a fee to renew a driver’s license or ID card between March 2020 and July 2021, you will qualify but you must act now – the free REAL ID upgrade is only available until the end of the year.

The DMV is offering this free upgrade as a part of their continual efforts to accommodate customers who faced barriers due to COVID-19 so that everyone who is eligible can obtain this next generation of identification. In May 2023, anyone flying domestically, visiting a military base or other federal facility will need a form of federal ID, like a REAL ID, to do so.

The process to get a REAL ID is also easier than ever – it is now possible to begin the REAL ID application and upload your documents online before visiting a DMV office to complete the process. Making your visit at the window 10 minutes or less.

For more information, please visit dmv.ca.gov/realidupgrade.

Q: Which documents will I need to get a REAL ID?

A: The DMV has made it easier than ever to get a REAL ID. Recently the DMV also announced that you no longer need to supply your social security card – just your social security number. To apply, you will need to provide ONE identity document that includes your date of birth and your full name – like an original or certified birth certificate, or a valid US passport. You’ll also need to provide TWO documents that show your name and address to prove you’re a California resident. You can use cell phone and utilities bills, your mortgage, bank statements, or even your vehicle registration.

You can start your application online today and find a complete step-by-step checklist of all approved documents at REALID.dmv.ca.gov. If you upload your documents online before visiting a DMV office to complete the process, your time at the window will be 10 minutes or less.

For more information or answers to questions not listed here, please visit www.dmv.ca.gov.

 

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Filipino-American Community Newspaper. Your News. Your Community. Your Journal. Since 1991.

Copyright © 1991-2021 Asian Journal Media Group. All Rights Reserved.