CA to send up to $1,000 to undocumented households

As millions of Americans started receiving their stimulus payments from the federal government this week, one group was largely left out of the relief plan: undocumented immigrants.

In light of this, California has announced a $125 million Disaster Relief Fund for the state’s undocumented workers, becoming the first in the nation to provide this type of assistance since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportation that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in his daily briefing on Wednesday, April 15.

The state is contributing $75 million, while private philanthropic partners are taking care of the additional $50 million.

Around 150,000 undocumented adult Californians will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 per adult with a cap of $1,000 per household to deal with the specific needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals can apply for support beginning next month.

Under the federal stimulus package, $1,200 was given to individuals, and $2,400 per couple and $500 for each dependent under the age of 16.

Following the announcement, Filipino immigrant rights advocate Jose Antonio Vargas tweeted at Newsom, saying: “As an undocumented immigrant who was raised in California and call the Bay Area my home, thank you. Thank you for remembering that undocumented Californians are an inextricable part of our state.”

The state is home to approximately 2 million undocumented immigrants — over 460,000 of whom are originally from Asia, according to AAPI Data. Undocumented workers comprise 10% of the state’s labor force.

“I’m not here to suggest that $125 million is enough, but I’m here to suggest it’s a good start and I’m very proud it’s starting here to the state of California,” Newsom added.

Aside from the monetary relief, the state previously announced that it would provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for its residents, regardless of immigration status.