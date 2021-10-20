California becomes only state with ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission level

THE Golden State is currently the only state in the country that has improved to a “moderate” rate of transmission for COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
The findings come as the state continues to have strict mask and vaccination mandates in place, including wearing face coverings at outdoor venues and vaccine requirements for schoolchildren.
The updated figures, released Monday, October 18, show that California is the only one of the 50 states to reach that level with a 0.2 deaths rate per 100,000 over the past seven days.
Meanwhile, the state has a 34.4 cases rate per 100,000 during the same period.
Joining California in the “moderate” level are two territories, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Nationwide, eight states are categorized under the “substantial” or orange level of community transmission and 44 states are considered “high” transmission, including Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New York.
The California Department of Public Health reports a 2% 7-day positive rate.
From Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, the department reported 16,764 new cases, with cases largely among unvaccinated populations, bringing the total confirmed cases to date to 4,588,231. Meanwhile, 3,669 are hospitalized and 1,006 are in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19.
The state continues to lead in vaccination rates with 51,271,175 vaccines administered and 24,426,200 individuals considered fully vaccinated.