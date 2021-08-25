California Department of Public Health teams up with 626 Night Market to promote COVID-19 vaccines with free on-site vaccination and gifts

SACRAMENTO – To encourage more people to get vaccinated, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has joined forces with the popular 626 Night Market to offer vaccinations at two locations including Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the events will receive incentive gifts. In addition, wellknown social network personalities including AJ Rafael, Asian Boss Girl, Shu and Soy Nguyen will release related posts or attend the events to participate in promoting the importance of vaccination as this is the most important way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the community, and to stop the COVID-19 and its variants from spreading.

CDPH is committed to guiding Californians to fight the pandemic together by launching a “Let’s get to ImmUnity” behavior-change campaign in various Asian languages. By having a comprehensive vaccination plan, and disseminating information about vaccines, CDPH hopes to increase public acceptance. In efforts to do so, CDPH has teamed up with 626 Night Market to promote the COVID-19 vaccination. The public can choose which vaccine is best for them.

Those vaccinated at the booth on-site will not only receive an exquisite 626 Night Market tote bag or cap, but also food vouchers of up to $10 in value.

“We are pleased to work with the 626 Night Market to promote vaccinations in the Asian community.” Dr. Martha E. Dominguez, Senior Communications Officer of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force said: “We know it’s important to be in places where people work, live and play and hope that through this series of “pop up” vaccination clinics we help people understand the importance of vaccination and do their part to protect themselves, their families and the people around them.”

The 626 Night Market is one of the largest night markets in the United States with hundreds of stalls for food, beer, games, handicrafts, and entertainers’ performances. The 626 Night Market events will be held at two locations in Southern California – the August and September events are located at Santa Anita Park, 285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, on the weekends of August 27- 29 and September 3-5; the October events are located at the OC Fair and Event Center, Costa

Mesa, on October 1-3, October 8-10, and October 22-24. The vaccination booths, provided by the CDPH, will provide the vaccination service on-site. For details of booths, ticket purchases, and activities for each event, please visit the 626 Night Market official website at www.626nightmarket.com.

California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 45 million doses administered and 76.7 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free, and now there is no need to make an appointment to get the vaccination. Anyone 12 years old and up can visit each vaccination site directly to get vaccinated for free. Unvaccinated Californians can visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find nearby walk-in sites or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment. n