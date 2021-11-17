California encourages full family vaccinations

THE California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is encouraging entire families – from young kids to grandparents – to get vaccinated, complete their vaccination series, and get a booster as part of its November week of action. With the state’s simplified booster recommendations, all Californians are encouraged to get their booster, as long as they are 18 or older and got fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

Last year’s winter surge was devastating for California, and it is critically important that all eligible Californians protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu ahead of the winter months.

“The FDA’s recent authorizations of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 and boosters for all U.S. vaccine manufacturers are game changers,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “By fully vaccinating every eligible Californian and providing boosters to those who are eligible, we can protect ourselves and our friends and family by keeping our immunity against COVID-19 strong heading into the winter months and holidays.”

To promote full family protection, CDPH and local partners are leading a week of action from November 15 to November 21 against the pandemic, which includes mobile vaccination clinics around the state and other outreach efforts to motivate all eligible family members to get vaccinated. Prominent California public health officials and leading medical experts are also discussing the importance of full family vaccination in appearances with media outlets and on social media events.

The week of action is one part of California’s ongoing commitment to fighting this deadly virus. The state’s Vaccinate ALL 58 campaign recently launched a new media campaign to promote vaccinations for children ages 5-11 and will launch public service announcements featuring California Surgeon General Dr. Burke Harris and Dr. Ilan Shapiro this week. These videos are part of a multi-pronged media campaign that includes digital, social, radio, TV, print and out-of-home advertising, all aimed at reaching the state’s most vulnerable communities to encourage vaccination and boosters.

The state is also continuing its partnership with ethnic media, working with more than 200 non-English media outlets throughout the state to reach California’s diverse communities. This includes the release of Dr. Burke Harris’ “On the Record” ethnic media column urging parents and guardians to vaccinate their children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 ahead of holidays. Altogether, the partnership will result in tens of millions of opportunities for non-English speaking Californians to learn more about the importance of vaccines in November alone.

Vaccinate ALL 58 is also continuing its robust partnerships with community-based organizations, working closely with them to address vaccine hesitancy through door knocking and outreach, scheduling vaccine appointments, and providing transportation options. To date, the state’s community-based network has connected with more than three million Californians through phone banking, has canvased over 700,000 households, and facilitated or referred over one million appointments in vulnerable communities throughout the state.

As the state heads into cooler months with more gatherings moving indoors, CDPH is strongly urging unvaccinated Californians to get vaccinated and those who are partially vaccinated to complete their vaccination series. Booster doses are also available to help Californians keep their immunity strong. All eligible individuals are encouraged to get a booster to protect themselves, their family and to celebrate the holidays together safely.

CDPH also recommends Californians receive a flu vaccine, which can be administered on the same day as a COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free for all Californians regardless of insurance and immigration status. Californians can visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to make an appointment, find a walk-in clinic and learn more about eligibility.