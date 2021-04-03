California expands COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 50 and older

CALIFORNIANS over the age of 50 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as it continues its mass vaccination campaign.

The expansion took effect on Thursday, April 1 to include those 50 years and older who previously did not qualify to be inoculated under one of the eligible categories.

Health care workers, long-term care residents, those 65 and older, individuals over the age of 16 with high risk conditions, and those working in education, child care, agriculture and food, and emergency services have been prioritized for vaccinations.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine at a South Los Angeles vaccination site.

“Getting vaccinated is a vital step we can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community, and brings us that much closer to ending this pandemic,” he said.

To date, the Golden State has administered over 18 million doses, according to data released by the California Department of Public Health. Of that number, 6.7 million are considered fully vaccinated.

Later this month, on April 15, vaccines will become available to residents 16 and older.

With the expanded eligibility, residents are cautioned that they may have to wait for an appointment depending on supplies.

“While supplies are currently limited, our statewide network of providers is ready to meet the growing demand and we look forward to vaccine allocations dramatically increasing in the months ahead,” Newsom said.

Residents can use My Turn to find and schedule available appointments, either by visiting MyTurn.ca.gov (now available in 12 languages, including Tagalog) or by calling 1-833-422-4255 (assistance available in 250+ languages).