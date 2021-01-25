California lifts regional stay-at-home order, counties return to tier system

CALIFORNIA lifted the regional stay-at-home order across the state amid “positive signs” of a slower spread of COVID-19, officials announced on Monday, January 25, paving the way for outdoor dining and personal care services to reopen once again with modifications.

All counties will return to the color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

Prior to the announcement, San Joaquin Valley (1.3% ICU capacity), Bay Area and Southern California (0% ICU capacity) were still under the regional stay-at-home order, but four-week ICU capacity projections for those areas are reportedly above 15%.

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the regional order in December and extended it into the new year. The Sacramento region exited the order on January 12 and the Northern California region never entered the order.

Now, the majority of the counties are in the strictest, or the purple tier. Under the tier, retail can continue to operate with 25% maximum capacity, restaurants and wineries can reopen outdoor dining, personal care services like hair and nail salons can open indoors with modifications, and family entertainment centers, cardrooms and movie theaters stay outdoors. Bars, where no food is provided; live audience sports; and amusement parks remain closed.

Meanwhile, the counties of Trinity, Alpine, and Mariposa are in the red (substantial) and Sierra County is the only one in the orange tier (moderate).

Tier updates are provided weekly on Tuesdays. Individual counties could choose to impose stricter rules, officials said.

“California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared.”

With the end of the regional restrictions, the statewide limited stay-at-home order, which limits non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., also expired.

Officials remind the public to continue to help slow the spread by wearing masks when outside, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings and mixing with other households.

As of this writing, California has reported 3,109,151 cases and 36,790 deaths since the start of the pandemic.