Californians begin receiving $600 direct payments under expanded Golden State Stimulus

CALIFORNIANS have begun receiving the second round of Golden State Stimulus payments under the program to provide direct relief as the state recovers from the pandemic.

Beginning last Friday, August 27, $600 stimulus checks started hitting bank accounts of residents with a Social Security number who earn up to $75,000 annually and did not receive a first payment.

Those who are qualified Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filers will receive $1,000 payments if they make less than $75,000 and have one or more dependents.

“The Golden State Stimulus is key to lifting up those hit hardest by the pandemic and supporting California’s economic recovery, putting money directly in the hands of folks who will spend it on basic needs and within their local communities,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement.

Earlier this year, the governor enacted a $12 billion state tax rebate program to aid those hit hardest by the pandemic, including undocumented households that file taxes but were not eligible for the federal stimulus.

In July, he expanded the program to include Californians making $75,000 or less.

During the first round of the stimulus payments, $600 checks were sent to taxpayers with a Social Security Number who qualified for CalEITC (making $30,000 or less) and qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less. Qualified ITIN filers who also qualified for CalEITC received $1,200 payments.

In order to qualify, Californians need to file their 2020 tax return, which is due by October 15, 2021. (AJPress)