California’s coronavirus cases approach 17K level

CALIFORNIA’S number of coronavirus cases is nearing 17,000, as of Wednesday, April 8.

The amount of positive cases stands at 16,957, based on figures from the California Health and Human Services Agency.

Of those cases, 2,714 are in the hospital and 1,154 are in intensive care units.

The leading county with the most cases is Los Angeles with 6,885, followed by San Diego at 1,456, Santa Clara at 1,193 and Orange at 971.

San Francisco, which was the first to announce shelter-in-place measures, reported 636 cases, while San Mateo stood at 573 and Alameda at 560.

Meanwhile, 442 deaths have been reported — 170 of which were in LA County, 46 in Santa Clara and 31 in San Diego. San Mateo recorded 22 deaths, while Alameda had 14, 12 in San Joaquin, 7 in Contra Costa, 7 in Marin and 6 in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 68 new deaths were confirmed, considered the deadliest day so far for the state.

“442 individuals who have lost their lives. 442 families torn asunder since this virus hit the state of California. Our hearts go out to all of them, particularly today, on Passover,” said Newsom. “I just want to extend our deep sympathies and empathy for all of those who are struggling from not only this moment, but from the deep impact losing a loved one is having on families large and small.

Newsom noted how COVID-19 has highlighted disparities, especially across ethnicities in the state.

Though based on 37% of total data for California, the governor said that those of Asian descent made up 14% of positive cases and 16% of deaths.

He reminded state residents that testing and treatment for COVID-19 at hospital emergency rooms was available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

California, which adopted social distancing and stay at home measures early on, has demonstrated that the actions have been working. However, officials still anticipate a rise in positive cases going into the coming month.

“I’ve talked about the curve bending but also stretching,” Newsom said Tuesday, April 7. “And that’s why I just want to impress upon people that our modeling shows that we’re not at peak in a week or two. That we are seeing a slow and steady increase, but it’s moderate. And it’s moderate, again, because of the actions all of you have taken.”

On Wednesday, the governor’s daily briefing focused on addressing the state’s efforts for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line health care workers and other personnel deemed essential, such as grocery store workers.

“While we’ve had a little national support from the national stockpile, we haven’t relied on that,” said Newsom, saying that state has acquired 4.5 million N95 masks and has requested $1.4 billion in federal funding.

Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci added that California will be getting technology to help sterilize used N95 masks so they can be used again — up to 20 times.

Newsom also reminded that though California is making progress, residents are still urged to practice safe physical distancing and other measures to reduce the spread.

While the curve is bending in the state of California, it’s also stretching, and at any moment we pull back, you can see that curve go back up, that slope go back up,” he said. “I know everybody is tempted with Easter Sunday, the weather’s starting to improve, we’re already trying to get more messages out there to everybody who’s likely to say, ‘Well maybe, honey, this is the weekend we can take a nice stroll and walk in the park or go up on a trail head.’ I just want to remind folks, if you do that, you must practice safe physical distancing. And if you’re on a single trail head going up and folks are coming down, you can’t do that.”

As of April 6, approximately 157,800 tests had been conducted in California. At least 143,172 results have been received and another 14,600 are pending.