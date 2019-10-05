Family searching for missing Fil-Am mother in Long Beach

A LOCAL family is urging the public to share any information on the whereabouts of a local Filipina American mother who has been missing for over a week.

Cherrylyn Tolentino Arellano was last seen in Long Beach, California on Wednesday, September 25 and has not been in contact with anyone, according to the family.

Arellano, 38, was wearing black pants and a light-colored sweater on the day of her disappearance. The family says she also goes by the name Cherry, and she has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair and is 5’6” and 170 pounds.

“My sister has been missing for a week now and has no car, no cell phone and has not been in contact with anyone. If you see her, or if she has contacted you in the last week, please let me know,” Catherine Rothermel, Arellano’s sister, wrote in a Facebook post.

If anyone has any information about Arellano’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 435-6711.