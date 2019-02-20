I-15 freeway connecting Nevada and CA reopens after snow-related incidents

AFTER multiple crashes due to extreme snowy and icy conditions at the California-Nevada stateline on Monday, Feb. 18, Caltrans has reopened the I-15 freeway after a four-hour closure that caused heavy delays in both directions.

The closures took place at Sloan Road and Rose Parkway just southwest of Las Vegas Monday morning from about 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Caltrans instructed commuters to take the Primm exit and “find a warm place to pull off and hold on place.”

The closures stalled droves of Californians returning home after the long weekend wherein the greater Las Vegas area received a few inches of snowfall. And it looks like it’s not stopping anytime soon.

According to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas is expecting rainfall and snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

On the night of Sunday, Feb. 17, the NWS reported ice and snow on roads adjacent to Mountain Pass which caused multiple accidents. (Klarize Medenilla/AJPress)