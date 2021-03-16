More Californians now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Including those with disabilities, certain health conditions

STARTING this week, approximately 4.4 million more Californians are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Monday, March 15, individuals who are 16 to 64 years old with disabilities and certain high-risk health conditions can sign up to receive their vaccine.

Conditions include:

• Cancer, current with weakened immune system

• Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

• Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

• Down syndrome

• Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or

• cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

• Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Or

• If, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies:

• A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

• Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

• Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability

Persons who are newly eligible and qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical condition should note that during registration for a vaccine appointment, they will be asked to state that they have a high-risk medical condition or disability.

To protect confidentially, they will not be asked to disclose the specific condition.

People getting vaccinated must provide documentation at all appointments with either a letter from a healthcare provider, a personal physician or an agency providing services or, if not available, the eligible person or their caretaker will be asked to sign an attestation.

All eligible persons will also need to provide identification (government ID not required) and proof that they live within LA County at their appointment.

Also eligible for vaccines starting this week are public transit workers, janitorial/custodial staff, and those who work and reside in congregate living spaces, including people experiencing homelessness and individuals in federal immigrant detention centers.

Vaccine eligibility will continue for those already qualified: health care workers, food and agriculture workers, emergency service personnel, educators, child care providers, and those who are over 65.

To check vaccine eligibility, or to make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.