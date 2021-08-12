Multiple voting options for military, overseas citizens for California gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14

REDWOOD CITY – Active military and citizens living outside the United States who wish to participate in the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election may receive their ballot via email, mail, fax, or access it online.

“Our goal in every election is to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot, no matter where they are,” said Mark Church, Chief Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder.

As described below, San Mateo County invites individuals to submit a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to receive a ballot:

Members of the Uniformed Services or Merchant Marine on active duty

A spouse or dependent of a member of the Uniformed Services or Merchant Marine on active duty

U.S. citizens abroad.

The FPCA form is available at the Federal Voting Assistance Program website www.fvap.gov or any U.S. Embassy. Eligible voters may also go to the California Secretary of State’s website, www.registertovote.ca.gov to register as a military or overseas voter. When registering, voters may choose to receive their ballot by email, fax, or mail.

Another option for overseas voters this election is San Mateo County’s Remote Accessible Vote by Mail (RAVBM) System. Beginning August 16, voters may enter their information at www.smcacre.org/VoterLookup to find a link to their ballot. The voter marks their selections and prints the completed ballot along with an Oath of Voter form. The ballot and form may be returned via fax (650.312.5348) or mail.

Pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), San Mateo County will send overseas and military ballots 45 days prior to Election Day. To avoid possible overseas mail service disruptions, non-mail voting options are encouraged for this election. Voters must complete and enclose the Oath of Voter form when returning their voted ballot by using their own envelope or via fax.

The final day for registered voters to request a mailed ballot is September 7. The Registration & Elections Division advises overseas voters to request a mailed ballot no later than August 31 to allow adequate delivery time for ballot materials. Applications to receive a faxed or emailed ballots may be submitted up to and including Election Day. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Election Day, September 14, 2021, by fax or postmarked by September 14, 2021. Mailed ballots must arrive by Tuesday, September 21, to be accepted. Overseas voters returning their ballots by mail are encouraged to return them as early as possible to arrive on time.

Military and overseas citizens using the mail may vote using a backup ballot if they do not believe they will receive their ballot in adequate time to return it and meet the September 14, 2021 deadline. The Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB) is available now at www.fvap.gov or any U.S. Embassy.

For more information on voting services available for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, please call 650.312.5222, visit www.smcvote.org or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @smcvote.