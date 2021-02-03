New COVID-19 walk-up testing site opens in West Covina

A new kiosk COVID-19 walk-up testing site is now open at Cameron Community Center in West Covina, California.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District, in partnership with the City of West Covina, the County’s Department of Health Services, and Fulgent Genetics, announced the opening of the testing site on Monday, February 1.

The San Gabriel Valley has been one of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic, and officials are aiming that the testing site will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region by identifying individuals who need to isolate and receive medical care.

“While the number of reported cases and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have declined, transmission still remains high and widespread throughout Los Angeles County,” said Solis. “In light of the State of California lifting the Regional Stay at Home Order for Southern California, and Los Angeles County aligning with the Order, it is critical that we continue to meet the moment and defeat this virus as soon as possible. Testing, masks, physical distancing, and limiting activities are still key to getting out of this pandemic until we can get everyone vaccinated. So long as the virus continues to spread among communities in the First District, I will continue to prioritize expanded access to testing.”

Tests are free and proof of medical insurance is not required. All on-site testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun.–Sat. from Feb. 1–13.

“We are happy to support this effort and partner with the County in the fight against COVID. There is a high need in the community for no cost, free, testing. We encourage all residents to sign up right away,” said City of West Covina Mayor Letty Lopez-Viado.

“Public health testing can help us quickly identify cases, and get infected people isolated and treated. This will help us fight the disease and its mortality. Testing and vaccination will help us get back to normal.”

“COVID-19 testing is as important as ever,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, with the Department of Health Services, who oversees COVID-19 testing for Los Angeles County. “We’re thankful that fewer people are being hospitalized and more people are getting vaccinated.

Still, we can’t let our guard down and we must ensure everyone who needs a test can get one quickly. Even as the situation improves, the County will continue to add more testing, including partnerships with local cities and pop-up sites like these.”

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled by visiting la.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment. The Cameron Community Center is located at 1305 E Cameron Ave. in West Covina, California.

With the addition of this testing site, Solis has launched 11 testing sites in the region since the beginning of the pandemic: Azusa, Baldwin Park, El Monte, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pomona, and South El Monte.

Additional testing sites will be launched over the coming weeks across the First District.

For more information please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or dial 2-1-1. (AJPress)