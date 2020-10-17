Oct. 19 is last day to register to vote in California

Conditional voter registration:

Eligible Los Angeles County residents who miss the registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in LA County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot. For more information please visit: https://lavote.net/home/voting- elections/voter-registration/conditional-voter-registration

How and where to vote:

For the November 3rd General Election, all registered voters in California, registered by the October 19th deadline will automatically be sent a Vote-By-Mail Ballot. This allows all voters the chance to vote safely at home without needing to be in a public space. There are three ways to return the Vote-By-Mail Ballot:

Voters can mail their ballot. Please note the United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends returning ballots as early as October 27 to avoid any possible delays. However, if a ballot is postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 3 and received within 17 days, it will be accepted.

Voters can use an Official Vote-By-Mail Drop Box location. Find locations at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm

Voters can return their ballot at any Vote Center in Los Angeles County. Find nearest Vote Center at https://locator.lavote.net/

LA City’s General Election will be held November 3, 2020. While the City conducted the candidate filing portion of the Elections, the County will administer the Elections. For inquiries related to the County’s administration of the Elections, please call (800) 815-2666 or visit: https://lavote.net/.