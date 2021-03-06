Chess champion Wesley So becomes US citizen

SUPER Grandmaster Wesley So is now a United States citizen.

The 27-year-old U.S. chess champion was sworn-in as a citizen on Feb. 26, the U.S.

Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in a social media post on Friday, March 5.

So, who was born in Bacoor, Cavite, remarked that the “amazing spirit” of the U.S. motivated him to naturalize.

“I want to give back to a country that has been so good to me. From the moment I landed here I was encouraged and enabled to become better than I was. I like this attitude and the tremendous generosity of American culture,” So told the USCIS.

The three-time Philippine chess champion first came to the U.S. in 2012 as a freshman recruit for Webster University, and is now a world top-ten player, current World Fischer Random champion, two-time US Champion and a member of the 2016 Team USA squad that brought America its first Olympic gold medal since 1976, according to the U.S. Chess Federation.

He lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota with his adoptive family.

“I got so hyper and excited I was talking kind of loud all day. It was literally a dream come true. I am now a part of the American Dream. I am part of the most successful country on earth, ready to make my own contribution and have my own legacy here,” So added. (AJPress)