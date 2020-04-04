Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 1 million

The total number of recorded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide has surpassed one million on Thursday, April 2, three months after the first case was reported in Wuhan, China.

Over 1,095,000 people around the world have contracted the disease, with 58,787 fatalities and 225,796 recoveries, as of Friday, April 3, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States has recorded the most cases with over 275,500 or about one-quarter of the world’s total. Its official death toll has reached 5,316.

The top states with the highest totals include New York (102,987), New Jersey (29,895), Michigan (12,744), California (12,004), and Massachusetts (10,402).

Italy trails behind the U.S. with 115,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. It also has the most number of fatalities with a record of 14,000 deaths. Spain, meanwhile, has reported 110,000 cases and 10,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and countries since then have implemented measures such as lockdowns and social distancing in an attempt to “flatten the curve.”

LA County numbers

Los Angeles County on Friday announced 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,566 cases and 89 deaths.

Seven of the 11 deaths reported occurred in people over the age of 65; three people were between 41– 65 years old, and one person was between 18 to 40 years old.

All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual between 41– 65 years old. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,055 new cases.

“Every life lost to COVID-19 is precious and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have died,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of Public Health. “As we reach our goal of testing 10,000 people a day, we need to prepare for a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19; we could easily see 1,000 cases or more per day in the near future.”

She reminded the public to continue distancing, covering their faces when they need to leave their homes and staying home when ill.

PH cases breach 3,000

The total number of COVID-19 in the Philippines reached 3,018 on Friday after the Department of Health reported 385 new cases.

The agency also recorded 29 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 136.

Dr. Beverly Ho, the special assistant to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, pointed out that the “sudden spike in [the] number of deaths is attributed to the late reporting of previous deaths.”

Meanwhile, there is only one new reported recovery, bringing the official tally to 52.

Presidential Peace Adviser and COVID-19 response head Carlito Galvez, Jr., for his part, confirmed that mass testing for the virus will start by April 14.

“On massive testing for [Patients Under Investigation] and [Patients Under Monitoring], we are also determined to fast track the accreditation of substantial laboratories so we can start the massive testing,” he said.

Ho said that the COVID-19 cases in the country will continue to increase as they conduct more tests.

“[W]e will see more cases because we will conduct more tests. The number of confirmed cases will continue to rise in the next few days as we are able to test more people,” she said.

She also urged everyone to “get used to a different kind of normal” amid the pandemic.

“[W]e must get used to a different kind of normal while there is still no vaccine against COVID-19,” she said in Filipino at a press briefing.