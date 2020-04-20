Duterte, Trump discuss COVID-19 response

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte received a phone call from United States President Donald Trump on Sunday night, Malacañang revealed on Monday, April 20.

“The call came in at 10:10 in the evening. It was initiated by the U.S. government. It lasted for about 18 minutes,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during an online press briefing.

He added, “It was cordial and it was about bilateral collaboration on COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) but beyond that I have no authority to divulge any further details.”

Citing the Freedom of Information Program (Executive Order No. 2), Roque said that diplomatic communication is exempted and said the content of the call cannot be disclosed.

“We have notes and transcripts but even that po hindi pupuwedeng inanunsyo sa publiko (cannot be announced to the public). Humihingi po ako ng inyong pag-iintindi (I am asking for your understanding),” he said.

The spokesman added that he does not know if the two presidents discussed Duterte’s latest comments about Filipino health care workers moving to the U.S.

Duterte on April 13 said: “America is part of the problem of the Filipinos now. Many of them have been infected. Many have died. They are calling on just about anyone… They ask nurses to go to the embassy, they will process the visa for one day and tomorrow you can leave.”

“The problem with Americans, you could have relied on your own human resource… Now you are reducing the human resources of the Philippines. Soon, we will experience a shortage,” he added. “We are nervous here because we cannot match the offer… I understand that it’s about self-preservation. So they need to work. There are jobs in America so they go there.”

Roque also responded to Trump’s accusation that the World Health Organization failed to adequately sound the alarm on COVID-19, subsequently announcing that the American president was cutting off payments to the international health body.

“Ang issue nga lang po ay pati si Presidente Trump, hindi sigurado kung merong ginawa ang China na magiging isang paglabag sa kaniyang obligasyon sa larangan ng international law. He himself is unsure pero siyempre po kung aakusahan niya ang Tsina na merong paglabag ay kinakailangang siya po magbigay ng pruweba (The issue is even President Trump is unsure if China violated its obligation under international law. He himself is unsure but if he wants to take action against China, he needs to give proof),” he said.