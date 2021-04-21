FEMA begins accepting applications for funeral assistance

THE U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has started accepting applications for its funeral assistance program, which will reimburse families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA has earmarked $2 billion to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred between January 20, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus,” the agency said on its website.

According to FEMA, assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application per state, territory, or the District of Columbia.

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program will assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation including transfer of remains, casket or urn, burial plot or cremation niche, arrangement of the funeral ceremony, use of funeral home equipment or staff, costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates, and additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances.

Applicants can call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number at 844-684-6333, open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Applicants must also meet the following conditions to qualify for the funeral assistance program:

• The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

• There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA said that no online applications will be accepted.

Those eligible for funeral assistance will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option was chosen during the application process.

The agency is also cautioning applicants about possible scams related to the program.

“FEMA will not contact anyone until they have called FEMA or have applied for assistance. Do not disclose information such as the name, birth date or social security number of any deceased family member to any unsolicited telephone calls or e-mails from anyone claiming to be a federal employee or from FEMA,” it said on its website.

For a full list of documentation needed and other frequently asked questions about the funeral assistance program, visit its website. (AJPress)