Fil-Am man photographed with ‘walis tambo’ arrested for participation in US Capitol riot

THE man who was photographed carrying a “walis tambo” (broom) during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol has been arrested in Norfolk, Virginia.

Kene Brian Lazo was arrested on Friday, May 28, by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents over charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach.

On Jan. 6, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds in a last-ditch effort to rally against and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The violent incident left at least five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

According to the affidavit filed by a special agent, the FBI received a tip about a Facebook user named “Fam Council” who “unlawfully entered the Capitol.” A photo from the account showed the Facebook user wearing a mask, a pair of goggles, and a helmet with a “Rodbustars” sticker.

The agent was able to trace “Rodbustars” to the company Rodbustars LLC, which is registered to Lazo and his wife Jen. A business phone number of “Rodbustars,” which was attached to the “Fam Council” page, was found to be within the vicinity of the Capitol at the time of the riot.

“Records obtained through legal process showed that at the time of the Capitol riot, [the phone number] connected to a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area inside the Capitol building,” the affidavit read.

It added that records from the cellular service provider identified Jen Lazo as the account holder for the phone number.

“Fam Council” page was deleted shortly after Jan. 6, but the FBI agent was able to obtain Facebook records through a search warrant, showing Lazo posting about going to the Capitol.

On Jan. 3, Lazo wrote “all is good uncle..i will be going [sic] to washington DC to protest on jan6.”

A day later, he told someone that he “will be the only one with a boi boi representing asians.”

“Based on our investigation, I believe the ‘boi boi’ refers to a Walis Tambo broom, commonly used in the Philippines,” the agent said in the affidavit.

After the attack on the Capitol, Lazo posted on Facebook: “i took a boi boi to the Capitol and swept the floor literally.”

On Jan. 7, another Facebook user asked him: “How does it feel being there protesting at the White House Brian? Are you still there right now?”

“They still stole it even tho there cheating..it was humbling,” Lazo replied.

The agent also uncovered photos of Lazo in the outfit he planned to wear during the Jan. 6 riot, which included the walis tambo as an accessory.

Lazo is currently charged with four federal crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds or in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Since Jan. 6, the government has brought charges against over 450 individuals, according to various reports. (By Ritchel Mendiola/AJPress)