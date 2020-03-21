Fil-Ams reminded of new US State Dept. advisory restricting int’l travel

Filipino Americans are reminded to follow the U.S. State Department’s latest advisory on avoiding all international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said on Thursday, March 19.

This comes after the State Department on Thursday issued a Level 4 travel advisory — the highest possible level — urging citizens abroad to come back to the U.S. or they may be “forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

The Philippine Consulate issued its own advisory announcing the temporary suspension of its services and provided updates on the current situation in the U.S.

“In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” the State Department advisory read.

Fil-Ams living in its service area to be aware of the latest updates coming from the U.S. government, including the closure of the U.S.-Canada border and restricted travel to Europe, the Consulate also said.

“Filipino Americans in Southern California, Southern Nevada and Arizona are likewise reminded of travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. Government pertaining to the temporary closure of the U.S. border with Canada to non-essential travels; on the Schengen Area, consisting of 26 countries; and on the United Kingdom and Ireland following the issuance of the 3rd and 4th U.S. Presidential proclamations signed on 11 and 14 March, respectively,” it said.

For those who decide to travel abroad or are already outside of the U.S., the State Department urged citizens to have a travel plan “that does not rely on the U.S. government for assistance.”

There are currently over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States and its territories and 201 deaths as of Friday, March 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of that number, 337 are travel-related and 321 are from close contact, while the causes of the rest are still under investigation.