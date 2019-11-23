Filipino fast food giant Jollibee opens North American headquarters in West Covina
Jollibee Foods Corporation executives led by North America President Beth Dela Cruz (center) and local leaders, such as Philippine Consul General Adelio Cruz, West Covina Mayor Lloyd Johnson, and Los Angeles Board of Public Workers Commissioner Jessica Caloza, mark the grand opening of the company’s new North American headquarters in West Covina, California on Tuesday, November 19. | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
(From left to right): Ribbon cutting led by Red Ribbon Business Unit Head Agnes Briones, City of West Covina Mayor Pro Tem Tony Wu, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate of Los Angeles Adelio Angelito Cruz, Jollibee, President of JFC Philippine Brands Group - North America Beth Dela Cruz, City of West Covina Mayor Lloyd Johnson, Chowking Business Unit Head Rey Viguilla, and JFC Philippine Brands Group - North America Human Resources Director Josephine Esmundo | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
With Jollibee Foods Corporation’s new headquarters — located at the Eastland Tower in West Covina, California just off the 10 freeway — the company is focusing on expansion in North America. | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
The Jollibee mascot poses with a bucket of Chickenjoy and a large Red Ribbon mango cake. | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
The Jollibee mascot and Philippine Consul General Adelio Cruz | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
Los Angeles Board of Public Workers Commissioner Jessica Caloza (center) presents city certificates to Luis Velasco (center), international marketing head for Jollibee Foods Corporation USA, and Beth Dela Cruz (right), president of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America–Philippine Brands during the company’s North American headquarters grand opening on Tuesday, November 19 in West Covina, California. | AJPress photo by Noel Ty
FILIPINO fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is setting out to bring more Chickenjoy across North America with the opening of its headquarters in West Covina, California.
The grand opening of the company’s office space on Tuesday, November 19 was attended by JFC executives, dignitaries from the Philippine Consulate in Los Angeles, local elected officials, and Filipino American business leaders.
“This new headquarters is extremely rewarding because it shows how far we have come as a company,” said Beth Dela Cruz, JFC North America – Philippine Brands president at the opening.
The event featured the beloved Jollibee mascot entertaining the crowd, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a feast of best sellers from the company’s brands, such as the Jollibee Chickenjoy, Red Ribbon mango cake and Chowking siopao.
Located off the 10 Freeway, the 28,000 square foot space in the 13-story Eastland Tower building will serve as the center of operations for JFC’s brands Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon. The exterior of the building will have signage on both sides put up by February next year.
The headquarters will house a team of 100 employees who were previously operating out of the Red Ribbon manufacturing facility in the City of Industry.
JFC has articulated plans to have 250 Jollibee stores in North America by 2023.
It recently opened two new California locations at the beginning of the fall, one in Hayward and another in Artesia, bringing the total to 46 stores in North America in the past 21 years.
Dela Cruz added that the headquarters is a symbol of JFC’s strength.
“I joined the team in North America when Jollibee was a small, struggling brand. There were years of uncertainties and we almost packed our bags,” she said. “This new office space marks a milestone in our North American efforts as we look toward a bright future for the continued growth for the Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon businesses.”
Today, JFC operates in 35 countries with over 5,800 stores globally; Jollibee comprises around 1,400 stores alone. It is currently one of the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies.
In addition to Jollibee, JFC has 15 other brands and franchises under its wing both domestically in the Philippines and abroad, such as Smashburger, Tortas Frontera, Tim Ho Wan, Red Ribbon and Chowking.
In late September, the company completed its $350-million acquisition of American beverage and food retailer Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, marking the company’s largest acquisition to date.
Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf will be the company’s second-largest business after Jollibee. It will add 14% to Jollibee’s global sales and 26% to its total store network. It will also boost the share of Jollibee’s international business to 36% of worldwide sales.
The company is eyeing to be among the top five restaurant groups in the world and has identified North America as a key market to reach that goal.