Filipinos in US urged to register for 2022 PH nat’l elections

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

THE Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through its foreign service posts, is beginning to remind all Filipino citizens overseas to register now as overseas voters for the 2022 Philippine National Elections.

What you need to register:

• An accomplished and signed application form (check the website of your local Philippine Embassy or Consulate General);

• A valid Philippine Passport;

• If you don’t have a valid passport, submit your NSO birth certificate and a valid Green Card (original and photocopy for both);

• If you are a Seafarer: a photocopy of your Seaman’s Book or any other document that will prove that you are a seafarer should also be submitted in addition to “1” and “2” above; and,

• If you are a Dual Citizen: please submit your Dual Citizenship certificate (original and photocopy) in addition to “1” and “2” above.

The registration period will end on 30 September 2021.

Personal appearance is required, since the registrant will need to provide biometrics.

Frequently asked questions include:

1. I already registered as an overseas voter years ago. Do I need to register again?That depends if you voted! If you have voted in the 2016 and/or 2019 National Elections, then you are still registered.However, if you failed to vote in two consecutive elections(2016 and 2019 elections), then COMELEC would have deactivatedyour registration record.

The list is alphabetical by surname, so scroll down to search for your last name (or press CTRL F to search if you are using a computer). If your name appears in the list, then you will need to apply for reactivation at the Consulate. Please bring the same documents stated above.

2. Do I need to register to vote?

Yes! Filipino citizens need to register in order to vote. This is to protect the integrity of the election process. If you are not registered, then you must register within the registration period in order to receive a ballot.

3. If I fail to register during the registration period, can’t I just take someone else’s ballot?

No, because that will deprive that person of their opportunity to vote. There is only one (1) ballot allocated for every registered voter’s name.

4. When is the next election?The next election is on May 9, 2022.

5. What positions will be on the 2019 election ballot?

In the 2022 National Election, registered voters will be able to vote for President, Vice President, Senators and Party List Representatives.

6. I’m still confused! Who can I ask?

You can contact your local Philippine Embassy or Consulate General. If sending an email, please don’t forget to include your full name, mobile number, and email address. Include as many details as possible regarding your question.