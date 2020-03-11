Filipinos in US urged to register to vote in next PH elections 

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

AHEAD of the 2022 Philippine national and local elections, overseas Filipinos are being reminded to register to vote.

Though the deadline to register is over a year away on September 30, 2021, the Philippine Commission on Elections (COMELEC) and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs-Overseas Voting Secretariat (DFA-OVS) are starting their outreach efforts, as registration began in December 2019.

Under Republic Act No. 9189, as amended by Republic Act No. 10590, all citizens of the Philippines or dual Filipino American citizens, who are not disqualified by law, at least 18 years of age by May 9, 2022 may register as an overseas voter and vote for president, vice president, senators, and party list representatives in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Registration is conducted in person for biometrics capturing at the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate to the voter. Registered voters who wish to change their mailing address, transfer their registration from other countries into a new country or city, or correct other details in their registration — such as a change in their name — must also do so in person.

There is no online registration option. Consulate offices will also begin outreach missions to other nearby cities where there is no office within the registration period.

Overseas voters must have a photocopy of valid Philippine passport; documents required by the Consulate General for passport application, such as a PSA-issued birth certificate and other supporting docs (i.e. valid Green Card, valid U.S. visa, Notice of Action). Or if the voter is a dual Filipino American citizen: a copy of Dual Citizenship Identification Certificate or Order of Approval.

COMELEC and DFA-OVS also remind voters to check the list of previously registered voters on the website of Philippine foreign service post nearest them. If they are on the list, then they have to reactivate the registration in person, subject to the requirements stated above. (AJPress)