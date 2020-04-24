Governor Sisolak announces framework to reopen Nevada

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak this week announced the framework the state will use as it begins to roll back restrictions and re-open.

The governor laid out the plans on Tuesday, April 21 during a press conference where he was joined by state officials and experts.

“Before we get to the first phase of our reopening plan, we must make sure we meet criteria set out by the federal government and our team of Nevada experts,” Sisolak said. “We are actively monitoring the criteria now, and once we have cleared this stage, we can begin the the first phase of getting back to business in Nevada.”

The criteria the state will look at includes:

• A consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over a 14-day period measured by a decrease in the trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations; and a decline in percentage of people testing positive

• Healthcare and Public Health Systems should be able to maintain hospital capacity without crisis standards of care, have a sufficient public health workforce capacity between the local and state health departments to conduct case contact tracing (detect, test, trace, isolate), have the expanded ability for healthcare providers to administer tests for symptomatic patients, and have sufficient laboratory testing capacity to process COVID-19 testing samples

• A sustained ability to protect vulnerable populations, meaning that outbreaks are successfully contained and closed in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes

• Confirm protective measures are in place before moving to the first phase.

The governor also announced that K-12 schools across the state will remain close and continue distance learning through the rest of the academic year. (AJPress)