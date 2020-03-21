IRS postpones tax-filing deadline to July 15

Taxpayers in the United States will have three additional months to file their federal taxes, the U.S. treasury secretary announced on Friday, March 20.

Tax Day will now be moved from April 15 to July 15 to give taxpayers more time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet Friday morning, adding that the announcement comes after President Donald Trump’s orders.

Mnuchin said that taxpayers expecting refunds should continue to file as soon as possible.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote in another tweet.

Friday’s announcement only applies to federal tax income payments, while states are free to establish their own deadlines.

California is also moving its tax deadlines for affected taxpayers to July 15, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) announced on Wednesday, March 18.

All California taxpayers are considered “affected taxpayers” if they have an income tax return filing or payment due date between March 15 and July 15.

The July deadline covers the filing and payment for all individuals and business entities for: 2019 tax returns, 2019 tax return payments, 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments, 2020 LLC taxes and fees, and 2020 non-wage withholding payments.

Despite the new changes, taxpayers will still be able to request a six-month extension to file returns similar to previous years. (AJPress)