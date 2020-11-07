Joe Biden wins the US presidential election: ‘It’s time for America to unite’

FIVE days after Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden came out victorious, becoming the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, November 7.

Biden captured Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, putting him ahead to secure the necessary 270 electoral votes to win. Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Pres. Donald Trump the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman, Black and Asian American to serve as vice president.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

As of this writing, Trump has not conceded and released a statement that falsely claimed the election was “far from over.”

Biden is expected to address the nation on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EST.