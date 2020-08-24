Last Chance to be Counted in the 2020 Census!

Asians could lose out on community resources for the next 10 years

The census deadline is looming, and the Filipino community is in danger of not getting their fair share of resources over the next decade. There is only one month left to make an impact.

Nationally, three out of 10 U.S. households have not filled out the census. In other words, the response rate is less than 72%.

Everyone in the community needs to be counted by Sept. 30. If people are undercounted, states could lose thousands of dollars in public funding per person every year for emergency services, education, health facilities, road improvements, and other benefits. The community is also at risk of losing political representation, including Congressional seats.

The Census Bureau is making a final push this week to close the remaining gap on census response rates of Asian Americans, including the Filipino community.

Joining this effort, over 30 organizations and 20 influencers are committed to mobilizing their communities during the 2020 Census Asian Week of Action, which is taking place this week, Aug. 24 to 30. These organizations, including civic engagement groups, social service providers, and e-commerce brands, are urging people to respond to the census because so much is at stake for our communities.

Due to COVID-19, it has become more challenging to conduct local outreach, but these 2020 Census partner organizations and influencers are helping to fill the gap. They are using their circles of influence to get a more complete count. It’s a key reason why the U.S. Census Bureau has decided to call upon them for the 2020 Census Asian Week of Action.

These organizations and influencers specialize in working with the hardest-to-count populations, such as people with Tagalog language needs, young people who move often, babies and young children, and the 50+ population.

With the impact of COVID-19, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in an Aug. 14 statement: “We are taking steps and adapting our operations to make sure everyone is counted, while keeping everyone safe.”

As part of their operational adjustments, the Census Bureau is sending out census takers to help households complete their questionnaires. Census takers have been trained to follow public health guidelines and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while making these in-person visits.

Dillingham stressed the urgency: “If you haven’t responded, the time to respond is now! Responding to the 2020 Census online, on paper, by phone, or in person with a census taker, helps secure vital resources for your community.”

The future of the Asian American community starts right now. Don’t wait any longer. To respond online, visit 2020census.gov. To respond in Tagalog by phone, call 844-478-2020.