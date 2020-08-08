LAX now offers personal protective equipment via touch-free-pay vending machines

Those traveling out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) now have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hand sanitizer, face coverings and gloves via convenient vending machines located in the ticketing areas of most terminals.

“Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is setting new standards for how the airport industry can help keep passengers safe though rigorous cleanings, new technology and an increasingly touch-free experience from curb to gate,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of LAWA in a statement. “We are proud to offer our guests another convenient way they can access items that will help keep them safe and healthy, as well as help them to comply with our mandatory facial covering policy.”

As part of its commitment to help passengers Travel Safely at LAX, the airport is collaborating with the Hudson Group and PepsiCo Beverages North America to install the new PPE vending machines in pre-security areas of the Departures Level inside Terminals 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The machines all offer a touch-free payment option, such as tap-to-pay credit card or mobile payment platforms including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Each vending machine also will have an anti-microbial shield installed on hard surfaces, which provides long-lasting anti-bacterial protection.

All of the items available in the machines, including hand sanitizer, disposable face coverings and nitrile gloves, are TSA compliant and can be brought through any of the TSA security screening checkpoints. Other products available include hygiene kits, thermometers, Ultraviolet-C sanitizers and over-the-counter medications. Products may vary by location.

The vending machines are restocked on a daily basis, and many PPE products are also available for purchase at other retail locations post-security. Most of the new machines are already installed and available, with the remaining units to be installed shortly.

As more passengers begin to return to LAX, the airport is continuing to provide the safest travel experience possible by piloting new technology, implementing deep cleaning, installing Plexiglas barriers and more.