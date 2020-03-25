Los Angeles County coronavirus cases surge to 660

11 deaths reported, including the first fatality under 18 years old

In the past 48 hours, 256 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number to 662 cases, the county Department of Public Health confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

Public health officials also reported three additional deaths as of Tuesday, including the first individual under the age of 18. The individual, whose exact age and whether they had an underlying health condition were not revealed, was from Lancaster.

“Tragically, one of the people who died was a person under the age of 18, a devastating reminder that COVIDano -19 infects people of all ages,” LA County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a press briefing.

It is believed to be the first child fatality in the United States, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated on its website that “children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults. While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults and have been milder in children for the most part.

“It’s not known yet whether some children may be at higher risk for severe illness, for example, children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs. There is much more to be learned about how the disease impacts children,” the CDC added.

The other deaths in LA County were individuals between 50 to 70 years old, with one residing in West Adams bearing a history of underlying health conditions, while the other is “from a location that is still under investigation,” the department said.

There have been 11 total deaths in the county, including a Filipina woman named Loretta Mendoza Dionisio in her 60s who was visiting family in Walnut. She was the first COVID-19-related death in the county, as previously reported by the Asian Journal.

Of the number of cases, 42% are people ages 18 to 40 and 39% are in people 41 to 65, Ferrer said. She added that 119 positive cases have been hospitalized.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here,” Ferrer said. “While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if everyone takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer.”

As of Tuesday, 2,566 cases have been confirmed and 51 deaths in California. Nationwide, there are 43,847 cases and 557 deaths.

Restrictions on evictions

County and city officials have been trying to ease the financial impact of COVID-19 on residents, by offering small business loans and moratoriums on rent, for example.

On Monday night, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti issued another emergency order that strengthens protections for residential tenants in that they may not be evicted if it is a “no-fault eviction” and if any member of the household is ill, in isolation or under quarantine.

Further, tenants cannot be removed under the Ellis Act while the order is in effect and a moratorium on water and power shutoffs has been extended through the end of the local emergency period of April 19.

“Angelenos should be focused on staying healthy, staying safe, and staying at home — and I don’t want anyone who’s hurting financially as a result of this virus to be worried about losing their home or basic necessities,” said Garcetti in a statement. “If you can afford rent and utilities, then please pay them on time. If you’re struggling during this emergency, we’ll do everything possible to help ease and lift those burdens.”

Monday’s order extended the parking enforcement grace period for vehicles owned by employees or employees listed under essential activities. It also now allows restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages for delivery or takeout.