NaFFAA announces departure of executive director, launches national search for successor

Washington, DC – The National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) recently announced that Jason Tengco, NaFFAA’s current Executive Director, intends to step down from his role at the end of April 2019. After serving more than two years beginning in December 2016, Jason’s departure comes as he begins a Master’s Degree program this summer. He will continue to be involved as a NaFFAA Senior Advisor and will remain active in the planning of NaFFAA’s 2019 National Empowerment Conference, which will take place from August 15 through 18 in Carson, CA.

“This is truly a bittersweet moment for NaFFAA. Jason has been a transformational leader whose unmatched experience and unshakeable work ethic have helped NaFFAA reach new heights in our efforts advocating for the more than four million Filipinos in the U.S.,” said NaFFAA National Chairman Brendan Flores. “What he’s helped accomplish in two short years—forging meaningful civic partnerships, fortifying our infrastructure, growing and empowering our grassroots network of Filipino American leaders—has strengthened NaFFAA’s foundation for years to come, and we are eternally grateful for his service.”

NaFFAA is now accepting applications for leaders interested in the Executive Director role. “NaFFAA is excited to begin the search for our next Executive Director, and we believe the perfect steward for our organization is out there,” said NaFFAA Director of Human Capital Ryan Namata. “We are looking for a leader who can build upon NaFFAA’s rich two decade history of Filipino American advocacy, and lead us into 2020 and beyond with an ambitious and innovative vision that will help NaFFAA reach new heights.”

Those interested in applying for the Executive Director position are encouraged to visit www.naffaa.org/jobs. Applications are being accepted until March 31, 2019.