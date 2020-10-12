National Filipino American Lawyers Association launches voter protection program to help voters in CA, AZ & NV

The National Filipino American Lawyers Association unveiled its first-ever Voter Protection Program (VoPro), a national non-partisan effort designed to protect the vote and rights of voters for the upcoming 2020 general election.

The program is comprised of over 30 NFALA attorneys from the group’s various affiliates across the nation. They will be available to answer questions via phone, email, or text from voters in three key states where there are large concentrations of Filipinos—California, Arizona, and Nevada. The volunteers have undergone extensive training that will allow them to understand and address specific questions on the voting process.

California

Call or text (213) 316 – 8458 — Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST

Email: NFALAVOPROCA@gmail.com

Arizona

Call or text (480) 757-4403 — Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST

Email: NFALAVOPROAZ@gmail.com

Nevada

Call or text (702) 900-3937 — Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST

Email: NFALAVOPROAZ@gmail.com

The program can also be engaged via the association’s website or Facebook page.

“2020 has brought about significant change in our daily lives, but it has not taken away our right, and the community’s right, to let our voices be heard,” said Philip Nulud, President of NFALA. “Voting is even more important now than ever. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”

The program officially opens for questions from voters on Monday, October 12, 2020 and will run until election day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. For more information about the program, please visit www.nfala.com/VoPro.