Eligible Filipinos in US urged to register for Philippine 2022 polls by Sept. 30

THE Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco is urging Filipinos and Filipino Americans who are dual citizens to register for overseas voting for the 2022 Philippine national elections. The registration for overseas voting, which started on December 16, 2019, will run until September 30, 2021.

The Consulate is open for overseas voting registration and related services (e.g., request to change address, registration/re-activation of registration status) from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Consulate will open on the last Saturday of the month (Sept. 25) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enable more Filipinos to register.

The Consulate encourages the public not to wait until September 30 to register or check on their registration status.

Applicants may download and fill up the application form at https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/irehistro/ovf1, and submit the accomplished form at the Philippine consulate or embassy near them. An in-person application is needed as voters’ biometrics must be captured by the OVR machines/operator.

Also, overseas voters whose registration status were deactivated by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for their failure to vote in the 2016 and 2019 elections are encouraged to re-register to enable them to participate in the 2022 national elections. The list of deactivated voters can be found online (link).

Meanwhile, the PCGSF will also conduct a consular outreach mission to be led by Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer on September 22-25 in Bozeman, Montana. One of the services offered at the outreach is overseas voting registration.

For overseas voting inquiries, please send email to ovs@pcgsanfrancisco.org. (PCGSF Release)