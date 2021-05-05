Registered nurses honor National Nurses Week with lobby days for federal legislation to protect patients and nurses

HUNDREDS of registered nurses from across the country will meet virtually with federal lawmakers on National Nurses Week to urge them to step up measures to improve protections for hospital patients and nurses and other health care workers across the country.

The RNs, members of the National Nurses United (NNU), which represents more than 170,000 RNs across the country, will meet with scores of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate from May 4-10 to discuss their legislative priorities for the 117th Congress.

Among other things, the nurses will be sharing stories and working conditions from the front lines of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The union members are urging federal lawmakers to pass legislation that would guarantee health care for all through a Medicare for All system, remedy hospital understaffing through mandatory, minimum nurse-to-patient ratios and issue an OSHA standard for workplace violence prevention for health care and social workers.

The nurses will also be highlighting their long standing demand for an OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to protect them and their coworkers during the ongoing pandemic. That OSHA ETS was sent by the Labor Department to the White House for regulatory review on April 26 and the nurses are demanding swift completion of that review and the promulgation of the ETS in time for International Nurses’ Day on May 12th, the 201st anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

“These registered nurses are patient advocates, at the bedside, in their communities and in the halls of Congress,” said Jean Ross, RN and an NNU president. “Congress needs to hear from the nurses who have been on the front lines of this pandemic and who know best the measures that need to be taken to ensure patient and frontline health care worker safety.”