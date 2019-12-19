Rosen co-sponsors bipartisan resolution highlighting importance of the upcoming 2020 Census  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, December 17, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced her co-sponsorship of a bipartisan resolution, introduced by Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), recognizing the importance of the upcoming 2020 Census, and encouraging individuals, families, and households across the United States to participate to ensure an accurate count.

“With the 2020 Census quickly approaching, it is critical that Nevadans make plans to participate and be counted,” said Senator Rosen. “An accurate Census is vital to making sure that our state receives fair and equitable resources, funding, and representation in Congress. I’m proud to co-sponsor this resolution affirming the importance of the Census, and I will continue working in Congress to ensure that Nevadans in every community are fairly and equally counted.”

In July, Senator Rosen, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), questioned U.S. Census Bureau officials during a HSGAC Hearing on the Bureau’s efforts to ensure that immigrant communities are accurately counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The 2020 Census is a constitutionally mandated undertaking. The data collected is used to properly allocate seats for the U.S. House of Representatives and state legislatures. It also determines how more than $800 billion annually in federal funding is distributed to state and local communities.

The resolution is supported by a number of organizations including the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, National Association of Towns and Townships, Census Project, NAACP, NALEO Educational Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC, National Congress of American Indians, Service Employees International Union, National Education Association, Nielsen, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Google.