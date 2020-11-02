Sen. Mazie Hirono files resolution recognizing Filipino American History Month

A resolution seeking to acknowledge October as Filipino American History Month in the United States has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

On Friday, October 30, Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) introduced S. Res. 761, which honors and celebrates the history and culture of Filipino Americans. It also honors Filipino American contributions to the United States, which includes the almost 500,000 health care workers on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To conclude this Fil-Am History Month, I’m introducing a resolution to honor the achievements of Filipino Americans including the almost 500,000 healthcare workers on the frontlines of #COVID19. Maligayang Buwan ng Kasaysayan ng mga Filipino sa America! https://t.co/jy9uWKbTFR — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 30, 2020

“This resolution acknowledges the immense contributions of Filipino Americans to our country over hundreds of years. This includes the Filipino World War II veterans who served our country with courage and bravery — and sacrificed greatly for it. We must honor them by making sure that they can reunite with their children by passing the Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act,” Hirono said in a statement.

The resolution also recognizes around 500,000 Fil-Am health care professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic.

On Saturday, California Senator Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic vice presidential nominee, wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday, I joined @MazieHirono in a resolution recognizing the immense contributions Filipino-Americans have made to the fabric of our nation—including the nearly 500,000 frontline healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic.”

A similar resolution has been introduced in the House by Representative T.J. Cox (D-Calif.) earlier in the month.

Under S. Res. 761, the Senate recognizes the celebration of Filipino American History Month in October 2020 as a testament to the advancement of Filipino Americans.

It also recognizes the month as a time to reflect on and remember the many notable contributions that Filipino Americans have made to the U.S., as well as a time to renew efforts toward the research and examination of history and culture so as to provide an opportunity for all people of the U.S. to learn more about Filipino Americans and to appreciate the historic contributions of Filipino Americans to the U.S.

The resolution was cosponsored by Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

In 2009, U.S. Congress recognized October as Filipino American History Month. Several states, counties and cities across the country have established proclamations and resolutions declaring observance of the month as well.