Soaring high: Aviation Institute of Maintenance addresses global demand for aviation technicians

Jumpstart your career with AIM while enjoying the San Francisco Bay Metro Area

The shortage of aviation maintenance technicians has been mounting for a while and is seen to slide downhill in the next years. The 2019 Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook, a respected industry forecast of personnel demand, projects that 769,000 new maintenance technicians will be needed over the next 20 years.

To meet this strong demand, Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is ready to help aspiring students reach their goals of having an exciting career in aviation. AIM is a network of aviation maintenance schools that first began in Norfolk and has grown to include campuses from coast-to-coast across the United States.

AIM is proud of their graduates who have been employed with reputable companies in the aviation industry, such as Delta, Southwest, United, GE, DallasAirmotive, SkyWest Airlines, PSA Airlines and AAR.

What they offer

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has one of the world’s highest and strictest standards for training aviation professionals. With this in mind, AIM ensures that the education and training their graduates receive not only meets, but exceeds these standards. All graduates are eligible to take the FAA exams necessary to obtain their mechanic’s certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant.

AIM can enroll students with an M1 visa, a non-immigrant student attending a non-academic trade or vocational school, which has been approved by the INS to offer such training. Not on a M1 visa? Students may still be able to study with AIM.

AIM San Francisco Bay-Metro is located at 420 Whitney Place, Fremont, CA 94539 and offers Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) and Maintenance Technician programs. The AMT program is designed to provide students the knowledge and skills as an aircraft mechanic and prepares them for the FAA test. The maintenance technician course prepares the student for entry-level employment within a wide variety of maintenance-related fields.

So, are you looking to develop a career as a qualified aviation maintenance technician? Contact the Aviation Institute of Maintenance now! Learn more at www.AviationMaintenance.edu.