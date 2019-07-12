Sung Kim to become next US envoy to Indonesia

The White House on Thursday, July 11, announced that United States President Donald Trump is planning to nominate U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim as the new ambassador to Indonesia.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Sung Y. Kim of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Indonesia,” it said on its website.

“Ambassador Kim’s extensive history of public service at the Department of State, including as Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks, Director of the Office of Korean Affairs, Special Representative for North Korea Policy, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs,” the White House added.

Kim assumed his post as the ambassador of the U.S. to the Philippines in November 2016 following the nomination of former President Barack Obama.

The announcement did not mention who will next serve as Washington’s top diplomat in Manila.

On Tuesday, July 9, the U.S. Embassy denied rumors that Mina Chang, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations of the U.S. Department of State, will replace Kim as the next envoy to the Philippines.

“We’ve seen this claim. It is not true,” U.S. Embassy deputy press attaché Trude Raizen said.