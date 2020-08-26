Top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway leaves WH post, Fil-Am daughter Claudia Conway announces ‘emancipation’ from parents

As the campaign season ramps up ahead of the November election, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving senior advisors Kellyanne Conway announced on Sunday, Aug. 23 that she is stepping down as White House counselor.

Conway’s sudden announcement came minutes after her husband, the Filipino American attorney and vocal Trump opposer George Conway, said he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, a group of dissenting Republicans devoted to defeating Trump.

The dual resignations signal a climax to a strenuous summer for the Conway family. As reported in the Asian Journal, the Conways made headlines in July when their 15-year-old daughter Claudia came out as an anti-Trump leftist and her TikTok videos of her political views went viral.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Kellyanne Conway said in a statement on Sunday, explaining that her departure is due to helping her kids through distance learning.

She said, “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

George Conway (who is half-Filipino on his mother’s side) tweeted minutes later: “So I’m withdrawing from [The] @LincolnProject to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

The announcements come after Claudia took to Twitter to air out her grievances regarding her mother’s announced appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week, prompting questions about the politically split family’s home life.

“i’m [sic] devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare,” the teenager tweeted, adding in a subsequent tweet that she is “officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately.”

And in a concerning follow-up, Claudia added that she wasn’t “getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. It is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse,” but she did not further elaborate on either the emancipation or the “childhood trauma and abuse.”

The self-identified leftist uses her platform and name recognition to encourage young people to educate themselves about the American government.

The teen’s vocal opposition to the Trump administration — and, by proxy, her mother’s role in aiding the administration — reportedly caused a rift in the Conway household when it was reported that the parents allegedly asked the teen to remove her videos on TikTok. (Klarize Medenilla/AJPress)