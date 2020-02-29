Trump to nominate retired Fil-Am Navy Rear Admiral for assistant defense secretary

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

PRESIDENT Donald Trump plans to nominate a retired Filipino American Navy veteran to be the assistant secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), the White House announced on Wednesday, February 26.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Victorino G. Mercado — who was born in the U.S. and whose family comes from Batangas, Philippines, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu — currently serves as deputy assistant secretary of defense for plans and posture, the “principle civilian advisor” to the deputy under secretary of defense who provides counsel on campaign and contingency plans.

As assistant secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities, Mercado’s responsibilities will increase as will act as the primary adviser on national security issues and defense strategies to the defense secretary, deputy defense secretary, under secretary for policy and principal deputy under secretary of defense.

After a 35-year career with the U.S. Navy, Mercado retired in the summer of 2018 before transitioning to his previous post with the DOD. Throughout his career, he has completed tours and assignments across the world, asea and ashore. His final assignment as an active duty service member was as the director of maritime operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Mercado graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, earning his master of science in systems technology in joint command control and communications. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, earning a bachelor of science in mathematics and computer science in 1983.

Following his retirement, Mercado has been celebrated as one of the highest-ranking Filipino Americans who has served the U.S. Navy.

In a retirement ceremony on August 7, 2018, Philippine Consul General Joselito A. Jimeno of Hawaii recognized Mercado’s efforts in “fostering the good relationship between the United States and the Republic of the Philippines.”