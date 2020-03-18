US, DOH partner to combat COVID-19 in the Philippines

THE U.S. Embassy in the Philippines announced on Tuesday, March 17 that the U.S. government has committed more than P139 million ($2.7 million) to support the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) in its response to COVID-19 in the country.

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will collaborate with Philippine government counterparts to establish and implement internationally-recognized infectious disease threat prevention and response strategies, and enhance infection control.

U.S. assistance will strengthen specimen transport systems and laboratory capacity to accurately and rapidly detect cases. The assistance also will help protect health workers and patients by ensuring that hygiene products, masks, waste management supplies, and other necessary commodities are available, delivered, and managed appropriately. More broadly, the U.S. government supported programs will expand communities’ disease preparedness and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services and commodities. (AJPress)