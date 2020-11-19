USCIS revises naturalization test

THE U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised the civics portion of the naturalization test.

In its news release on Friday, November 13, the USCIS said it has updated the civics test as part of a decennial update to ensure that the exam remains as an instrument that comprehensively assesses applicants’ knowledge of American history, government and civic values.

The naturalization test has two components: an English test, which has not changed, and a civics test.

The English test allows the applicant to demonstrate an understanding of the language including the ability to read, write, and speak basic English.

Meanwhile, the revised civic test is an oral test wherein a USCIS officer will ask the applicant 20 questions from a list of 128 civics test questions. The applicant needs to answer at least 12 of the 20 questions correctly to pass the revised version of the civics test.

Previously, the civics test only asked the applicant up to 10 questions from the list of 100 civics test questions. The applicant needed to answer six questions correctly to pass the test.

The revised civics test did not change the passing score, which remains at 60%.

“USCIS has diligently worked on revising the naturalization test since 2018, relying on input from experts in the field of adult education to ensure that this process is fair and transparent,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow.

“Naturalization allows immigrants to become fully vested members of American society, with the same rights and responsibilities as citizens by birth, and offering a fair test, which prepares naturalization applicants for these responsibilities, is of upmost importance to our agency,” he added.

Applicants have two opportunities to pass the naturalization civics test.

“If you fail any part of the civics test at your first interview, you will be retested, only on the portion of the test that you failed, between 60 and 90 days from the date of your initial interview,” the USCIS said in its website.

Applicants who apply for naturalization on or after Dec. 1, 2020, will take the updated version of the test. Those who apply before Dec. 1, 2020, will take the current version of the test. (AJPress)