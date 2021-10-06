USCIS to continue Filipino World War II Veterans Parole program, accept new applications 

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will continue a parole program that allows Filipino World War II veterans to be reunited with certain family members.

The agency will accept new applications for the Filipino World War II Veterans Parole program after the Department of Homeland Security reversed the Trump administration’s 2019 move to terminate it.

Several Fil-Am organizations voiced their opposition to the termination and participated in submitting public comments on the need to continue the parole program.

Established in June 2016, the program allows certain Filipino World War II veterans and their U.S. citizen and lawful permanent resident spouses to apply for parole for certain family members. If approved for parole, family members could come to the United States before their immigrant visas became available.

To avail of the program, the individual has to be a U.S. citizen or have a green card to live in the country and provide proof they are a Filipino World War II veteran or are the surviving spouse. The veteran or surviving spouse must then file a petition for a relative who does not have an immigrant visa.

Parole allows individuals to be lawfully present in the U.S. and to apply for work authorization.

USCIS reminded the community to be vigilant against scams relating to the program.

“USCIS and the Department of State strongly urge you and your family members to remain vigilant about the possibility of individuals who claim to be U.S. government representatives asking for money. These individuals, or ‘scammers,’ may attempt to trick you into paying them by offering to help file applications for the FWVP program,” the agency said on its site.