13 of 17 Nevada counties have ‘high’ transmission risk for COVID-19

THE majority of Nevada counties are considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to Nevada Health Response.

The agency’s update on August 10 said that 13 of the state’s 17 counties are “deemed as having substantial or high transmission.”

The counties flagged for substantial risk include: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Humboldt (moved from moderate to high week over week), Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing (moved from moderate to high week over week), Washoe and White Pine.

For the second week in a row, Esmeralda County is categorized as having a low risk of spread. In accordance with updated State guidance, the mask mandate for vaccinated people in Esmeralda County will be lifted on August 13. Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks while indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings.

Humboldt and Pershing counties, which were not listed as having high or substantial risk of transmission last week, are now listed as having a high risk of transmission. In accordance with updated State guidance, if either county maintains a substantial risk or moves to high risk for another week,

the more stringent masking requirements, as laid out by the CDC, will go into effect on Friday, August 20.

Storey County, which was flagged as having a substantial risk of transmission last week, has moved back down into a low risk of transmission, meaning Storey County is not currently required to implement the stronger mask mandate.

Week over week, Eureka and Lander moved from being categorized as moderate risk to low risk.

The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.

The state health agency reminded that individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings.