AAPI leaders welcome incoming president of Nevada State College, Dr. DeRionne Pollard

Dr. DeRionne Pollard

AJPress photos by Robert Macabagdal

Leaders of the Las Vegas Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community on Monday, August 23 held a welcome dinner reception with Dr. DeRionne Pollard, the incoming president of Nevada State College. The event was hosted by the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) at DW Bistro in Las Vegas and featured a conversation on how the community can be involved in education issues and policies.

Pollard became the eighth president of Nevada State College on August 16, making history as the first permanent Black woman President of the institution and any institution within the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). She brings with her a compelling vision for NSC defined by three distinct influences: her upbringing, family, and belief in the potency of higher education. She has held previous roles at the College of Lake County and served as president of both Montgomery College and Las Positas College.

