ACDC holds open enrollment, food distribution event in Las Vegas’ Chinatown

LAS Vegas community organizations and leaders are urging Nevada’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to participate in the latest open enrollment period under Nevada Health Link, the state’s online health insurance marketplace.

The enrollment period, operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, began on Sunday, November 1, and will run until January 15, 2021.

As the pandemic continues, the need for health care coverage has been amplified more than ever. On the online marketplace, Nevadans can compare among five insurance carriers and purchase options for health, dental and vision plans.

Nevadans who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid or don’t have employer-sponsored health insurance or are looking for affordable plans are encouraged to enroll.

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) — a non-profit, non-partisan organization providing a host of services for the AAPI community — held a drive-up food distribution and flu clinic at Las Vegas’ Chinatown Plaza on Sunday and to promote the open enrollment period. The organization has state-licensed health navigators who can speak in Tagalog and Visayan to help those find the best health plan.

Through these events, hundreds of community members affected by the pandemic have received hot meals and groceries, from partners like Seafood City Supermarket, 99 Ranch Market, California Wholesale Produce and 168 Supermarket.

Elected officials Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Rep. Susie Lee of the state’s 3rd congressional district, and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones were present on Sunday.

“No one in Nevada should have to struggle to eat and put food on the table or make those choices between medication or rent or food,” Rosen said.

With flu season approaching, a free flu shot clinic was also offered.

“This pandemic is now going through another peak across the country and now more than ever, as important as it is for all of us to wear a mask and social distance, make sure you get a flu shot because we don’t want to overwhelm our health care system when we don’t need to,” Lee said.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, ACDC received a $1 million grant to continue its family-based programs. The organization previously held meal distribution and early voting events ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

ACDC is also running a direct cash assistance program that provides eligible households not receiving federal aid with a one-time, first come first serve assistance of $300. (AJPress)